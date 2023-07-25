Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter to undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday

It seemed like a fait accompli last week, but Tuesday, it became reality: Andrew Painter will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery.

Painter, the Phillies’ top prospect and most important arm in the organization, was scheduled to have the procedure in Los Angeles, according to manager Rob Thomson. The elbow ligament reconstruction will be performed by Neal ElAttrache, the prominent orthopedic surgeon who operated on Bryce Harper in November.

The typical recovery time for pitchers is 12 to 18 months. Painter is expected to miss all of next season, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Last week, Phillies’ medical staff recommended surgery for Painter, who experienced a recurrence of symptoms earlier this month and had his throwing program suspended on July 4. The 20-year-old right-hander and 2021 first-round pick sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow in spring training after making one exhibition start on March 1 against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla.

Based on the recommendations of team doctors and ElAttrache’s second opinion, the Phillies began a conservative treatment plan with Painter. He didn’t throw for nearly six weeks before beginning a gradual progression.

Imaging showed some healing in Painter’s ligament, according to Dombrowski and Thomson. But when the pain resurfaced, the Phillies ordered additional tests. When it didn’t subside, surgery was recommended.

This is a developing story and will be updated.