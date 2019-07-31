Phillies reliever David Robertson revealed Wednesday afternoon that his season is over and he is likely headed for surgery after spending 3 1/2 months trying to recover from a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow.
“I’ve been re-examined and re-imaged and at this point it has worsened and I kind of have a lot of concern about it,” Robertson said. “I think the only way to have my elbow fixed to be able to get back on this playing field is to surgically have it repaired.”
Robertson, who signed a two-year deal worth $23 million before this season, said that in addition to his flexor tendon, there is also concern about his ulnar collateral ligament.
“It has been tough few days,” Robertson said. “Personally, I’m pretty frustrated with myself. I’m very disappointed because I really wanted to step in for this team and help make a difference, but it hasn’t worked out that way. It is definitely going to take some surgery to replace the problems in my elbow.”
Robertson said he is going to get a second opinion before having surgery, but he has not yet made that appointment. He believes his flexor tendon definitely needs repair.
“I tried my best to come back,” said Robertson, who has been on the injured list since an April 14 appearance in Miami. “I took the six-week period off. No throwing. I took four weeks to build back up to get to where I was at, and I just kind of plateaued and I wasn’t able to get over it.
"I was having trouble throwing. I’d throw 15 pitches at full speed, and it would take me four or five days to recover to be able to do it again.”
Robertson, who will be 35 next season, had never been on the injured list with an arm injury before this season, and he had averaged 65 appearances per year the last nine seasons. But this season, he appeared in just seven games for the Phillies and had a 5.40 ERA before being shut down.
Now, if he needs major surgery to repair both his flexor tendon and UCL, it’s possible he will miss much of next season, too.
“Obviously, I’ve had those thoughts,” he said when asked if this injury could be career-threatening. “It’s tough for me to deal with that, especially with where I’m at right now. I like to think of the positives that I can get everything repaired as quick as possible and I can rehab as quick as possible, I try to stay pretty fit, and I want to believe I can be part of this organization and pitch next year.”