So we’re going to go full public-shaming on the only voter who didn’t include Derek Jeter on his or her ballot, are we? Of the 397 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America who are eligible to vote for the Hall of Fame, 396 said yea for Jeter, and among some folks who should know better, the reaction to one voter’s nay has ranged from outrage to white-hot-intensity-of-a-thousand-suns outrage. There was the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, ranting that the anti-Jeter voter must “have a screw loose.” There was ESPN’s Buster Olney, all but shouting, “SHOW YOURSELF!” into his social-media apps in the hope of guilting the voter into revealing his or her identity. There was former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes, suggesting that it was time to “fix the system” because Jeter received 99.7% of the vote and, dammit, we must have purity and agreement of thought in all things.