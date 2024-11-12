Diamondbacks hire Phillies’ Brian Kaplan as pitching coach

A central figure of the Phillies’ pitching department is leaving the organization.

Brian Kaplan, the Phillies’ director of pitching and assistant to major-league pitching coach Caleb Cotham, was hired Tuesday by the Diamondbacks to replace well-respected pitching coach Brent Strom, who was fired last month.

Kaplan, 42, specializes in the training and development of pitchers, with an emphasis on biomechanics. He cofounded Cressey Sports Performance, a popular training facility in South Florida, and worked with pitchers on the amateur level, but he hadn’t coached in pro ball before the Phillies hired him in 2022.

Led by Cotham and Kaplan, the Phillies made changes to their overall pitching philosophy. Kaplan, in particular, was charged with better connecting the pitching coaches with the athletic trainers and strength coaches at all levels of the organization. At a time when injuries are skyrocketing across the sport, rival executives and scouts often noted the Phillies’ success in keeping their pitchers healthy even amid lengthy postseason runs. Over the last two seasons, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler ranked third and fourth, respectively, in innings pitched.

Last season, lefty reliever Matt Strahm credited Kaplan with spotting a flaw in his mechanics that caused him to rush his delivery. In pointing out something that more traditional pitching coaches may not have seen as quickly, Kaplan helped Strahm get back on track without making changes that can often lead to injury.

» READ MORE: World-class pitcher Roki Sasaki to be posted to MLB, impacting free-agent market. Will the Phillies join the chase?

“They’re a great combination together of the strength background, the body movement from Kap and Caleb’s pitching knowledge,” Strahm said.

Kaplan also trained top prospect Andrew Painter before either was part of the Phillies organization. They remain close, with Kaplan helping to plan and oversee Painter’s recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery this season. Painter is expected to make his highly anticipated major-league debut at some point in 2025.

It’s unclear how the Phillies will replace Kaplan. Internal candidates could include bullpen coach César Ramos, minor league pitching coordinator Travis Hergert, and triple-A pitching coach Ryan Buchter.