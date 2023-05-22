Rob Thomson hopes Dylan Covey addition boosts bullpen

The Phillies’ bullpen — even in the absence of José Alvarado — has been a bright spot this season. That is especially true of late. Over their last seven games, they’re striking out hitters at a rate of 26.2%, which ranks ninth among all bullpens in baseball. Over that span they have a 2.45 ERA.

It’s not something the Phillies want to mess with. And since Bailey Falter’s demotion to triple-A, manager Rob Thomson has been tasked with making sure that doesn’t happen. With little starting pitching depth to draw upon, the Phillies have decided to go with a bullpen game on Tuesday to fill Falter’s spot. It’s not a sustainable long-term solution — and Thomson conceded that managing bullpen games, when a bullpen has been as reliable the Phillies’ has, is a tricky balance to strike.

“You’ve got to be careful,” he said of his bullpen usage. “You’ve got to make sure you’re not going to overwork somebody where you’re going to have to give them three days off. You can do that with one guy, but if you have to do that with two or three guys, you’re putting yourself in a bad spot. It can be difficult.”

This is where Dylan Covey comes in. The Phillies claimed the 31-year-old right-handed pitcher off waivers from the Dodgers on Saturday. He will be on the active roster on Tuesday, and will pitch in the bullpen game. Thomson says it’s possible that he starts.

Covey could be used in a variety of roles. He has experience starting and relieving over his five big league seasons (and eight minor league seasons, and two seasons pitching in the Chinese Professional Baseball League). But what makes the most sense, given the Phillies’ needs right now, is for Covey to pitch the bulk of the innings every five days. Thomson said as much on Monday afternoon.

“He could be (the bulk guy every five days),” Thomson said. “I would say 90 percent you’re right on that. Because he does give you that four or five inning possibility that you can hold on to. And if he does that (on Tuesday) he’s going to need four days.”

It’s not a perfect solution. Covey has a 4.22 ERA over 32 minor league innings pitched this season. But at the bare minimum, he has big league starting experience, and can bridge the gap for the Phillies until they figure out a more sustainable long-term option. The best case scenario is that the Phillies’ coaching staff unlocks something in Covey, and he can provide some much needed starting pitching depth.

Extra bases

Thomson said that infielder Edmundo Sosa was out of the lineup on Monday because he tightened his hamstring while trying beat out a ground ball. Thomson said that Sosa is “fine” but they don’t want to push him… Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) will throw off flat ground on Monday and if that goes well, he will throw a bullpen on Wednesday. He’ll throw one more bullpen after that, and then start seeing some hitters. Thomson said that Alvarado will need to go on a rehab assignment but isn’t sure of where he’ll go, or how many outings he’ll need. He will have to throw at least one or two batting practice session before he leaves for a rehab assignment… Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter (right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain) threw out to 120 feet on Monday and threw off flat ground. He will throw a short side session soon. His timeline for a return is still up in the air.