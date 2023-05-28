Nightmare first inning for Dylan Covey dooms Phillies in 11-4 loss to Braves

ATLANTA — It’s never a good sign when your starter is unable to throw a single pitch that produces a swinging strike in the first inning. But that is precisely what happened to Dylan Covey on Sunday night. After a solid first outing for the Phillies on Tuesday, in which he allowed just one run over five innings pitched, Covey allowed six hits, seven runs — five of them earned earned — with two home runs through two-thirds of an inning against Atlanta.

He became the first starter since 2017 to allow that many hits, runs and homers without finishing the first inning. Only six National League pitchers had done it before him. Covey was the seventh. That’s not the kind of history you want to make.

Covey said he couldn’t identify any clear reason why Sunday’s outing went so differently than Tuesday’s.

“I mean, they were just on it,” he said. “There were some pitches I probably had more room to work with — meaning I could have tried to hit the corner with it a little more. But my game plan is to go in there and attack and throw strikes. And even when I did execute and throw really well, they still hit it. So, just try to move on from that one. It stinks to watch your team try to pick up the pieces for you for eight innings. But just got to be ready when my name is called next.”

Covey wasn’t the only problem, though. Sunday’s 11-4 loss, which, unfortunately, was broadcast nationally on ESPN, was one of the uglier games the Phillies have played this season. They made three errors. In the bottom of the first, Orlando Arcia hit a groundball to Trea Turner that went through his legs to left field. Kyle Schwarber tried to scoop it up, but missed it. Both Turner and Schwarber were charged with fielding errors.

In the bottom of the fourth, Edmundo Sosa made another fielding error at third base with two outs. If not for that mistake, he could have ended the inning.

Manager Rob Thomson conceded that his team has made too many defensive mistakes this season.

“They seem to come in spurts,” he said. “They seem to come in bunches. So we just need to make sure that we stay focused and concentrated and take care of the baseball on the defensive side.”

Because Covey exited so early, the Phillies had to go with an impromptu bullpen game. They used five relievers on Sunday night. As a staff, they allowed 20 hits to the Braves, but somehow didn’t allow a walk, which is a silver lining if any fans were looking for one.

There were a few other positive takeaways from an otherwise ugly game. Brandon Marsh hit a two-run home run off of Strider in the third inning. Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run off of Collin McHugh in the seventh inning to cut the Phillies’ deficit from 10-2 to 10-4.

Schwarber said he was encouraged by the team’s at-bats against Braves starter Spencer Strider on Sunday. Strider entered the game with a 2.97 ERA and MLB-high 97 strikeouts.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what, our fifth time seeing him in the last couple of years? The guy is a good pitcher,” Schwarber said of Strider. “He’s got 100 strikeouts, right? You pretty much go into the game knowing you’ve got a pretty good chance of punching out. You don’t want to say that but you also want to try to get him into the zone. Try to work him. And I felt like we did a pretty good job, despite the circumstances of the first inning. I felt like we did a pretty good job of working him. He had a pretty high pitch count in the fifth. If we keep doing that consistently, things will be good for us.”

But it was to no avail. It was a loss that they’ll be ready to flush, though lingering questions remain about the fifth starter spot. Covey, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers about just over a week ago, doesn’t seem to be the solution (unless something changes). Unfortunately for the Phillies, there isn’t an obvious option below him.

Thomson indicated that it’s unlikely that they’ll stretch out reliever Jeff Hoffman, who has an 0.93 ERA and pitched two scoreless innings on Sunday. The previous fifth starter, Bailey Falter, is still struggling in triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has a 5.40 ERA through 11.2 innings pitched. Cristopher Sanchez gave Lehigh Valley six scoreless innings on Sunday night, but has looked shaky otherwise. Prospect Griff McGarry should be an option at some point, but he is still in the process of building his innings up, after an injury delayed his start to the season.

The Phillies are now 1-9 in games in games pitched by a fifth starter. They need someone to pitch every five days. The question is, who?

