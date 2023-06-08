Welcome to the Elly De La Cruz era. And if it’s anything like this first week, baseball fans — especially those in Cincinnati — are in for a lot of fun.

De La Cruz, a 21-year-old Cuban, hit a double and scored a run during his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday in a 9-8 Reds win over the Dodgers. On Wednesday, De La Cruz belted a 458-foot home run in the first inning.

Then, in his next at-bat, De La Cruz recorded the fastest home-to-third time this season while he ran out a triple in another Reds win.

De La Cruz, a shortstop, can do it all. And even though he didn’t debut until this week, he’s already pretty high on the National League Rookie of the Year leaderboard.

Here’s a look at NL Rookie of the Year odds, as well as a look at where the Phillies stand in some of MLB’s top futures bets for 2023.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current as of publishing time and subject to change.

NL Rookie of the Year odds (FanDuel)

Only six players have shorter than 30/1 odds to win this year’s award, and there’s a clear favorite.

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: -140 Elly De La Cruz, Reds: +500 Francisco Álvarez, Mets: +1000 James Outman, Dodgers: +1200 Matt McLain, Reds: +2500 Spencer Steer, Reds: +2800

Optimism in Cincinnati for the first time in a while? The Reds, after winning both of De La Cruz’s first two games, are 29-33, five games back in the NL Central and 3½ games out of a wild-card spot.

The Reds are still quite a long shot to make a lot of noise beyond September with their young core. Only two teams — the Nationals and Rockies — have longer odds than Cincinnati (150/1) to win the National League and advance to the World Series.

Speaking of the World Series, where do the Phillies stand on the NL odds board in their quest to get back to the Fall Classic?

National League champion odds

The Phillies began the 2023 season at +750 to win the NL and get back to the World Series. Now, after a 29-32 start to the season, they are +1600.

Five teams have shorter odds:

Dodgers +190 Braves +210 Padres +1000 Mets +1100 Brewers +1400

There is, of course, a lot of baseball still to be played. That applies to De La Cruz in the Rookie of the Year race as well as in the other MLB award futures.

National League MVP odds

Newcomer Trea Turner was the Phillies player with the shortest odds to win National League MVP when the season started. Now that title belongs to Bryce Harper. Turner, who struggled early and appears to be finding his swing, started the season at 10/1 to win MVP and is now 100/1. Harper, meanwhile, is at 40/1.

The front-runner right now is Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., who has 12 homers, a .959 OPS, and a .331 batting average.

Ronald Acuña Jr. +115 Freddie Freeman +500 Mookie Betts +1000 Pete Alonso +1300

National League Cy Young odds

As far as their Cy Young possibilities, Aaron Nola (13/1) and Zack Wheeler (16/1) were eighth and ninth, respectively, on the odds board at FanDuel before the 2023 season began.

Wheeler is up to sixth but with worse odds as the race has really become a two-pitcher duel between Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and Arizona’s Zac Gallen.

Spencer Strider +210 Zac Gallen +250 Clayton Kershaw +1200 Mitch Keller +1600 Logan Webb +1800 Zack Wheeler +2700

