Sources: MLB planning for Phillies-Twins matchup in August 2026 Field of Dreams game

Picture this: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies out of a cornfield and on to a baseball field.

It could happen next August.

Advertisement

MLB has a tentative plan to send the Phillies and Twins to Dyersville, Iowa, next August for a return of the “Field of Dreams” game, according to multiple league sources. The event, which would count as a regular-season game with the Twins as the home team, hasn’t been finalized and might not be announced when the rest of the schedule is released Tuesday.

» READ MORE: Zack Wheeler’s surgery and long absence resets the Phillies’ immediate and long-term future

In 2021, the Yankees and White Sox played the inaugural “Field of Dreams” game in a temporary ballpark built within the cornfield popularized by the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner. The Cubs and Cardinals provided an encore in 2022. But construction around the site has prevented the league from returning.

The Phillies played in MLB’s Little League Classic in 2018 and 2023 and faced the Mets in the two-game London Series in 2024.