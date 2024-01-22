Hall of Famer and former Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg has cancer

Hall of Fame second baseman and former Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

“I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive gamily, the best medical care team, and our dear friends,” Sandberg, 64, posted on Instagram. “We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”

Drafted by the Phillies and traded to the Cubs in 1982, Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star, winning nine Gold Gloves and the 1984 National League MVP.

When he retired in 1997, Sandberg had the most home runs by a second baseman with 277. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

After his 16-season career, Sandberg went into coaching. He went 119-159 over three seasons managing the Phillies.