The Bank now serves a Chase Utley drink made with the ‘Always Sunny’ gang’s whiskey. Just ask for ‘The Man.’

Chase Utley and the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia go way back.

Back in 2009, the show had Rob McElhenney’s character, Mac, write a letter to Utley in which he asked the Phillies second baseman to play catch. Mac hoped to deliver that letter to Utley during the World Series, but never made it inside Citizens Bank Park. A few years later, the real-life Utley actually responded to Mac’s letter, and in 2019, the Philly native finally got to live out his dream and have a catch with his idol.

Then, just last week, Utley, McElhenney, and Bryce Harper brought back Mac’s letters for a recent London Series promo.

In their latest team-up, Utley stars in a commercial for Four Walls whiskey, a new brand from McElhenney and his Always Sunny costars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day that’s named for the four walls of the bar — Paddy’s Pub is the main setting of the show.

In the ad, Utley takes aim at the idea that whiskey isn’t a game-day drink — and pokes fun at his Hall of Fame candidacy after the second basemen was not elected in his first year of eligibility.

“I’d argue Four Walls Irish American whiskey and ginger ale will definitely … most likely … eventually be in the Hall of Fame … of drinks,” Utley says. “Even if it takes a while, Four Walls and ginger is fine with that. It’s still the hardest-working drink in the game, right?”

Utley even references his famous World Series parade speech from 2008, calling the drink a “world [expletive] champion” combination.

The drink, now served at bars at Citizens Bank Park, is called “The Man” in honor of the famous nickname given to Utley by longtime Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas in 2006 when Utley scored from second on a ground ball back to the pitcher — after hitting a bases-clearing double.

So, according to Utley, if you’re looking to order one during a Phillies game this summer, simply ask for “The Man.”