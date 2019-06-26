It’s been quite the week for Gabe Kapler and umpires.
The Phillies manager was ejected Tuesday night in the sixth inning by home-plate umpire Joe West. It was Kapler’s second ejection in four games after going 236 games without ever being tossed.
Kapler and everyone else in the Phillies dugout was upset that West issued warnings to both teams after Mets reliever Wilmer Font beaned Scott Kingery in the shoulder with a fastball. The two previous batters – Maikel Franco and Brad Miller – homered off Font to put the Phillies ahead.
West ejected Kapler almost as soon as the manager left the dugout to air his grievance, but that didn’t stop Kapler from arguing. Kapler was ejected on Saturday after arguing that Kingery had not swung at a pitch that hit his hand. Kapler argued for a bit with home-plate umpire Chris Guccione before he was tossed. He then kicked dirt on Guccione and crew-chief Mike Everitt before storming back to the dugout. At least, West’s pants didn’t get a dusting.
“What I believe in is defending our players, and I thought Scott got hit by a pitch and did not swing the bat,” Kapler said Saturday. “And I felt like the right thing to do in that situation was defend Scott. I’ll continue to fight for our players.”