“Shoot, there’s some advanced metrics that I find especially fascinating to evaluate our players, but again one of the things that I wanted to stress to everyone is that’s not the only way,” Kapler said in 2017. “I’m not an analytics guy alone. I try to use every bit of information at my fingertips. We’d be foolish not to take all that information and put it together to help us make the most informed decisions. I’ve just always been fascinated naturally by it."