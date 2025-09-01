Garrett Stubbs getting recalled gives Phillies more flexibility with catcher J.T. Realmuto

MILWAUKEE — Garrett Stubbs walked into the visitors’ clubhouse in Omaha, Neb. Saturday night, after the IronPigs’ game was called at five innings due to rain.

Triple-A manager Anthony Contreras asked Stubbs if he could sign a baseball for him. But when Contreras handed it over, the ball already had writing on it.

“You’re going back up,” it said.

Stubbs had been the Phillies’ backup catcher for three years, but spent most of the 2025 season in triple A since he had options remaining and Rafael Marchán did not. He was officially recalled to the Phillies on Monday after rosters expanded to 28 players to serve as the team’s third catcher.

“I knew September call ups were coming up on the first, but you just never know,” Stubbs said. “In any situation, whether you’re going to be the person or not. Obviously, we have a lot of really good players on our 40-man roster, so didn’t know if it was going to be me or somebody else, but definitely very excited that I’m going to get the opportunity.”

Tim Mayza, a lefty reliever who the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, also reported to the club. Mayza has been on the injured list since April 19 with a left shoulder lat muscle strain, and has made four rehab appearances. In 4⅔ total rehab innings, Mayza had a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, with six strikeouts.

“One of them was multiple innings, which I felt like that was probably the biggest thing I was looking forward to, was how I was bouncing back from that,” Mayza said. “And everything’s been going great. The recovery has been great. The stuff is where I like it to be, and feel like the ball is coming out pretty good right now.”

In Lehigh Valley, Stubbs had acted as a mentor for the younger pitchers, particularly top prospect Andrew Painter as he navigated his first season after Tommy John surgery. Stubbs also saw the benefit of regular playing time. Over 71 games in triple-A, he has a .265 batting average and a .754 OPS.

“I love these guys,” Stubbs said. “So it’s just awesome to be able to see their faces again. It’s already been great, just even on the bus ride over, going and grabbing food, just in the first 30 minutes of being here. It’s just fun to be back around the group of guys that have been here basically since ’22, ’23, so I’m excited to get that going again and just have some fun and win baseball games.”

The Phillies opted to add a third catcher when rosters expanded to give them more flexibility on J.T. Realmuto’s off days. Not only does it allow them to use Realmuto as a pinch-hitter in games he doesn’t start, but he can also stay in the lineup as designated hitter, according to manager Rob Thomson.

The Mariners use a similar strategy with Cal Raleigh, to keep MLB’s home run leader in games he’s not catching.

“Can put Schwarber in the outfield with that extra catcher there,” Thomson said. “It’s kind of scary to DH one of your catchers, if you don’t have a third one, in case somebody gets hurt.”

Thomson said that he doesn’t necessarily plan to give Realmuto more frequent days off than normal going down the stretch after the addition of Stubbs.

This offseason, Thomson contemplated a plan to build in more rest for his 34-year-old catcher, but Realmuto has remained healthy so far this year and has started 114 games. Entering Monday, Realmuto had a .266 batting average and .724 OPS, with 11 home runs.

Extra bases

Alec Bohm was out of the lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers for a day off. Edmundo Sosa started at third base. … Nick Castellanos also sat against right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, with Brandon Marsh starting in left field, Harrison Bader in center, and Max Kepler in right. … Following Tuesday’s off day, Aaron Nola (3-7, 6.47 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Brewers lefty José Quintana (10-5, 3.69).