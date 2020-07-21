“I did that because I wanted them to know that I wasn’t pleased with the way our country has handled police brutality,” Kapler said during a postgame call with reporters. “I told them I wanted to amplify their voices and I wanted to amplify the voice of the Black community and marginalized communities, as well. I told them that I wanted to use my platform to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the way we have handled racism in our country. I wanted to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with our clear systematic racism in our country and I wanted them to know that they got to make their own decision and we would respect and support those decisions.”