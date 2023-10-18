Four Phillies announced as Gold Glove finalists

Four Phillies are finalists for the Gold Glove Award, Rawlings and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Second baseman Bryson Stott and catcher J.T. Realmuto are among the three finalists at their positions. Zack Wheeler and Taijuan Walker make up two of the three finalists at pitcher for the National League.

The 30 managers and up to six coaches from each team make up 75% of the vote for the Gold Glove Award. They could not vote for players on their own team. The remaining 25% comes from the SABR Defensive Index. Winners will be announced Nov. 5.

Stott, who moved to second base full time this season after the Phillies signed Trea Turner to play shortstop, accumulated 16 outs above average, which ranked seventh in baseball among all players regardless of position. He is joined as a second base finalist by the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner and the Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim.

Realmuto won the NL Gold Glove at catcher last season, the second of his career. The Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno and the Giants’ Patrick Bailey are the other two finalists at catcher.

Wheeler or Walker would be the first Phillies pitcher to win a Gold Glove since Steve Carlton in 1981. Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo is the other finalist at pitcher.