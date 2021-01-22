He appeared in 25 All-Star Games (including two each year in 1959-62), was a three-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time batting champion. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, his first year of eligibility. Mr. Aaron’s walk-off homer clinched the 1957 National League pennant for the then-Milwaukee Braves, who went on to beat the New York Yankees in a seven-game World Series. He was named the NL MVP that season. He also helped the Braves reach the 1958 World Series, which the Yankees won in seven games. He retired after the 1976 season, his second with the Milwaukee Brewers after the Braves tried to move him from the field to the front office.