Reports: Former Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader agrees to deal with Giants

Harrison Bader reached an agreement with the Giants on a two-year, $20.5 million contract, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The center fielder posted a career year offensively in 2025, slashing .277/.347/.449 over 146 games. The Phillies acquired Bader from the Twins at the trade deadline to bolster their outfield, in exchange for two prospects, outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-handed pitcher Geremy Villoria.

Bader, 31, was immediately a popular member of the Phillies clubhouse in the second half of the season, with several of his teammates adopting his catchphrases and signature crop top. He suffered a groin strain while running the bases during Game 1 of the National League Division Series and was limited to pinch-hitting in Games 2 and 4.

He declined his end of his $10 million mutual option following the season, becoming a free agent.

Following Bader’s departure, the Phillies’ outfield is set to look quite different on opening day. Max Kepler remains unsigned after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said the club plans to find a “change of scenery” for right fielder Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies signed Adolis Garcia to a one-year, $10 million contract, and they expect to give top outfield prospect Justin Crawford the opportunity to earn the starting center fielder job in 2026. Crawford was extended a non-roster invite to major league spring training on Friday.