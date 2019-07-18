Hector Neris poked the bear.
After giving up a ninth-inning home run but nevertheless recording a save in the Phillies’ 7-6 victory Thursday, the closer irritated several Los Angeles Dodgers players by staring into their dugout and shouting a two-word expletive at them.
"[It was] nothing," Neris said. "The emotion of the series, you know, it was a great win for my team. Just I let my emotion get out. That's all I have to say about that."
Neris had an eventful series against the Dodgers.
After giving up a three-run homer to Matt Beaty to blow a save Tuesday night, he hit the next batter, David Freese, in the back and received a three-game suspension that he is in the process of appealing. Neris said he has not yet heard from Major League Baseball to give his side of the story. He continues to contend that he was merely trying to throw inside and didn’t intend to hit Freese.
The Dodgers have long been a nemesis for Neris. In 13 career appearances against them, he has allowed 12 runs on 20 hits, including eight home runs. He gave up back-to-back-to-back homers to Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner in an April 29, 2017 game at Dodger Stadium.
“He looked right into our dugout, screamed at us, and yelled (expletive)," Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said. "He’s blown about eight saves against us over the last two years. I guess he was just excited. He wants to act that way, good for him.”
Neris insisted his reaction after the final out was merely “the emotion of the game.”
Rookie outfielder Adam Haseley belted his first career home run in the second inning, a solo shot against Dodgers starter Ross Stripling. … In search of fresh arms after Wednesday night’s game rain-delayed game ended at nearly 2 a.m., the Phillies called up reliever Fernando Salas and left-hander Cole Irvin from triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned Edgar Garcia and lefty Austin Davis. … Jake Arrieta (8-7, 4.54 ERA) will start the series opener Friday night in Pittsburgh against right-hander Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.16).