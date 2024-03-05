Former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth is succeeding on a different kind of track

Former Phillie Jayson Werth is picking up a new hobby in retirement — horse racing.

The World Series champion owns a horse, Dornoch, that won the Fountain of Youth on Saturday and looks like a strong contender for the Kentucky Derby and other Triple Crown races.

“Only doing this for a few years now, lucking out getting in on Dornoch ... Unbelievable horse,” Werth told TVG ahead of Saturday’s race. “We feel like he’s a special guy.”

Werth, who played for the Phillies from 2007-2010 and was an All-Star in 2009, co-owns several horses under the title Two Eight Racing, after his baseball number, 28. Dornoch is his first horse on the Kentucky Derby trail.

Dornoch’s full brother, Mage, was the 2023 Kentucky Derby champion, and Dornoch is looking to follow in his footsteps. The horse has won three consecutive races and also has two second-place finishes. His win at the Fountain of Youth earned him 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Dornoch now ranks second in qualifying points, and the top 20 horses qualify.

The first of the three Triple Crown races, the running of the 2024 Kentucky Derby is on May 4.