Never mind that they led by five runs after two innings and had a six-run advantage in the fifth, or that starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was cruising along against his former team, or that the bullpen has been improved over the last two weeks. It still took a two-out single by Alec Bohm to tie the game in the eighth inning and a two-run home run by Segura in the 10th to defeat the Mets, 9-8, and salvage a four-game split at Citi Field.