Kapler spoke about rules in an abstract way and did not believe in them at all. Rather, he thought it was better to teach good choices and let the players know you are always there for them. We know now that his way did not always work. Former Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana revealed in spring training that some players took advantage and decided it was OK to play video games in the clubhouse when the actual game was being played on the field. There was no rule against it, but there was nothing right about it either.