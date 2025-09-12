José Alvarado suffers strained forearm, ending his suspension-shortened season sooner than expected

José Alvarado’s season was going to end before the Phillies’ postseason run began.

But it’s over even sooner than expected.

Alvarado, ineligible for the playoffs as a consequence of a drug suspension earlier in the season, went on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained left forearm. Although manager Rob Thomson characterized it as “mild,” the big lefty won’t return with only 17 days left on the schedule.

“Our plan now,” Thomson said, “is just get him ready for next year.”

But even next season is up in the air.

Alvarado has a $9 million club option for next season. The Phillies have until a few days after the World Series to pick up the option or buy out Alvarado for $500,000.

“I think it’s something to talk about, sure,” Thomson said.

Alvarado’s potential 2026 salary represents the going rate, more or less, for late-inning relievers. Sixteen were paid at least $8.5 million this year, including the Phillies’ David Robertson, who signed a prorated $15.9 million contract in July. The Phillies gave $8.5 million to free agent Jordan Romano, who has an 8.23 ERA in 42⅔ innings.

It’s fair, though, to question Alvarado’s value after a largely lost season.

Alvarado arrived in spring training in notably better shape and throwing even harder than usual after a down year in 2024. Through May 16, he had a 2.70 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and only four walks in 20 innings.

Then came the suspension.

MLB announced on May 18 that Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance, and suspended him for 80 games. Alvarado took the drug to lose weight, according to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Alvarado said he made a “mistake.”

Upon his return in mid-August, Alvarado gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings for a 7.50 ERA. His sinker averaged 99.3 mph before the suspension, 98.3 mph after, albeit in a small sample, according to Statcast.

It’s also possible Alvarado was pitching through the elbow injury. Thomson said Alvarado didn’t mention anything until Wednesday night, when he allowed a solo homer to Juan Soto in an 11-3 victory over the Mets.

The composition of the bullpen changed during Alvarado’s suspension. The Phillies signed Robertson, then traded for star closer Jhoan Duran from the Twins at the deadline. More recently, they claimed lefty Tim Mayza off waivers.

Duran, Orion Kerkering, and lefty Tanner Banks are under club control next season. Entering Friday night, veteran lefty Matt Strahm was five outs from having his $7.5 million option automatically vest for 2026.

Thomson said the Phillies expect Alvarado to recover from the strained elbow without needing surgery. He’s expected to report to the team’s spring-training complex “just to make sure he’s got range of motion and strength in there,” Thomson said.

“He probably won’t pick up a ball,” Thomson added. “But he doesn’t need to.”

Now, the Phillies must decide if Alvarado still fits into the bullpen mix.

Bohm getting closer

Alec Bohm went through some defensive drills and might try swinging a bat Saturday, according to Thomson. The third baseman went on the injured list this week after receiving an injection to relieve shoulder inflammation.

The Phillies are still hopeful that Bohm will be able to get back in the lineup after the minimum 10 days on the shelf. He’s eligible to return next Friday night in Arizona.

Bohm played through the shoulder discomfort for a few weeks, according to Thomson, which might explain a 3-for-31 slump since Aug. 29 in which Bohm has only one RBI and one extra-base hit.

It has been a disappointing season overall for Bohm. After driving in 97 runs in back-to-back seasons and notching 44 doubles last year, he has only 15 doubles, 51 RBIs, and a 93 OPS+, meaning he has been 7% less productive than league average.

Otto Kemp has played well as Bohm’s stand-in. Kemp hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs in Thursday night’s come-from-behind victory over the Mets. He was 5-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs in four starts at third base entering Friday night.

Extra bases

It’s unclear whether top outfield prospect Justin Crawford will play again this season. Crawford remains on the triple-A injured list with a concussion. “It’s hard to tell when a guy’s going to be cleared from that,” Thomson said. The triple-A season ends Sept. 21. ... To open a 40-man roster spot for Buehler, righty Matt Manning was designated for assignment. The Phillies acquired the 27-year-old from the Tigers at the trade deadline for minor league outfielder Josueth Quiñonez. Manning allowed six runs in five innings over two double-A starts. ... Taijuan Walker (4-8, 4.03 ERA) is lined up to start at 6:05 p.m. Saturday against Royals righty Ryan Bergert (2-2, 3.48).