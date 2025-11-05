Phillies pick up $9M option on José Alvarado’s contract for 2026

José Alvarado is back for next season.

The Phillies announced Wednesday that they had picked up the left-hander’s $9 million team option for 2026.

Advertisement

Alvarado started the 2025 season strong, with a 2.70 ERA in his first 20 innings. But it came to a halt on May 18, when MLB announced that Alvarado had tested positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. Alvarado received an 80-game suspension, and was also ineligible to pitch in the postseason.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Alvarado took the drug to lose weight.

» READ MORE: Hayes: Phillies wisely pick up José Alvarado’s option. They’d be wiser still to trade Nick Castellanos ASAP

Once Alvarado returned to the team in August, he had less success, allowing three homers and three walks in six innings and posting a 1.667 WHIP. Alvarado was shut down with a forearm strain on Sept. 12.

Over his nine-year career, Alvarado has a 3.47 ERA with 52 saves.

Alvarado returns to a new-look bullpen, one that is now built around closer Jhoan Duran.