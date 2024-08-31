Phillies’ José Alvarado returns from ‘personal matter,’ thanks team and fans for support

José Alvarado is happy to be back.

The Phillies placed the left-handed reliever on the restricted list on Monday shortly before that night’s game to attend to what the club called a “personal matter.” Alvarado returned to the team on Friday, and is set to be activated on Sunday.

Alvarado declined to get into further specifics on the reason for his absence, but said that he returned home to Venezuela for “a personal situation with [his] family.”

“I go to Venezuela. I make it. I’m still alive. I’m so happy to be here with my team,” Alvarado said.

He added that the situation has been resolved, and that he’s received a lot of support from the team while he’s been away.

“Thank you to the team, thank you to the city, thank you to everybody who [prayed],” Alvarado said. “I received a lot of messages from a lot of people and fans, saying ‘Hopefully everything is good. I pray with you for your family.’ And now I’m here.”

Alvarado played catch after reporting to Citizens Bank Park on Friday, and he threw from a mound on Saturday. He said he was dealing with some fatigue from the travel, but that he will be ready to go.

“He’s in a good space right now,” said manager Rob Thomson.

While Alvarado has had inconsistent numbers overall since July, he remains one of the Phillies’ strongest weapons against left-handed hitters. Lefties are hitting .131 against Alvarado this season.

Alvarado’s last appearance came Sunday in Kansas City, where recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

Bohm update

Third baseman Alec Bohm was left out of the starting lineup Saturday for the second straight game, after hurting his left hand in Thursday’s series opener against Atlanta. Weston Wilson got the start at third base in his place.

Bohm has been dealing with inflammation after twinging his hand during a swing on Thursday, though Thomson said that he has been improving.

“He’s feeling better, not ready to start yet,” Thomson said.

Bohm will receive treatment on his hand during Saturday’s game, and depending on how he reacts, might be available to pinch hit. The trainers had deemed Bohm unavailable during Friday’s 7-2 loss, but Thomson does not believe this is a long-term issue that will require a stint on the injured list.

Bohm, the team’s leader in RBI with 89, was hitting .154 across the first four games of the current homestand.

Extra bases

Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Atlanta righty Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72 ERA). ... Major league 26-man rosters will expand to 28 on Sunday. Teams can carry a maximum of 14 pitchers, and the Phillies will be able to call up one hitter and one pitcher. ... Left-hander Samuel Aldegheri, the former Phillies prospect who was dealt to the Angels as part of the Carlos Estévez trade, made his major league debut on Friday in a 9-5 loss to Seattle. He became the first player born and raised in Italy to make it to the majors. Aldegheri allowed seven runs (two earned) through five innings.