J.T. Realmuto is glad to be back with the Phillies and believes he can bounce back at the plate

Just a few hours after J.T. Realmuto’s new contract became official Tuesday morning, he was already at the Phillies’ facilities in Clearwater, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers don’t officially report until Feb. 11, but Realmuto’s family typically heads to Florida in mid-January. Not only does it offer a reprieve from chilly weather in his offseason home in Oklahoma, it also gives him a head start on his preparation for the year.

The routine seems like it will hold for the next few years after Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies for three years and $45 million. The new deal will take Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, through his age-37 season. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Realmuto, the Phillies designated utility man Weston Wilson for assignment.

“I’m glad we’re back here, and this is where we wanted to be the whole time,” Realmuto said. “My focus was just on my legacy here and being able to finish my career with the Phillies, and not having to uproot my family and start over.”

But the veteran catcher conceded Tuesday that there were points during his free agency when it felt like an agreement wouldn’t come together. While both parties had been interested in a reunion from the beginning, they disagreed on the dollar amount.

“In my opinion, catchers are just undervalued in this game, as far as contracts and dollars go,” Realmuto said. “I truly believe it’s one of, if not the most important position on the field.”

The Phillies were prepared to move on from Realmuto last week as discussions intensified with free-agent shortstop Bo Bichette, and had contingency plans in place for the catcher position. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said they had other targets they could have added to their mix of Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs.

But when the New York Mets swooped in with a shorter-term, higher-dollar offer for Bichette — which Dombrowski described as a “gut punch” — the Phillies then called Realmuto back with an improved offer.

“We’re thrilled that J.T. is back, because that was always a priority for us over the wintertime,” Dombrowski said. “We think he was the best catcher out there as far as free agency was concerned.”

Realmuto posted one of his worst offensive seasons in 2025, hitting .257 with a .700 OPS over 134 games. But he remained elite defensively at catching runners stealing, catching +6 runners above average, according to StatCast.

For his pitching staff, most of Realmuto’s value comes from the work he does behind the plate and behind the scenes.

“Every time that I walk in, J.T. is already in the kitchen. He has a laptop in his hands. He’s looking at the opposing team, coming up with the report, helping us out,” Cristopher Sánchez said through a team interpreter. “And I just think that’s a testament to him and the preparation that he puts [in] for us to go out there and [be] able to thrive.”

Added reliever Tanner Banks: “After games [he’s] doing workouts when guys are showering to go home. He’s a bulldog behind the dish.”

Realmuto said he was “self-aware” about his offensive decline over the last few seasons, but he believes it’s something he can turn around.

“I know that I haven’t had my best years [the] last couple years, but I do believe that it’s not like age or physically related,” he said. “It’s something that I can improve on and work on and be better for the years to come.”

His training regimen is a big part of that, which has evolved over the years. Rather than lifting as heavily as possible and bulking up as he did when he was younger, Realmuto now focuses on training for mobility and longevity.

The aging curve is typically unforgiving for catchers. Yadier Molina is the only other catcher in baseball history to start more than 130 games behind the plate in his age-33 season or beyond.

Realmuto played 132 games behind the plate last season, at age 34, and was able to stay healthy. With a multiyear deal, the Phillies are betting that Realmuto can continue to defy the odds.

“He’s a great athlete. I mean, a lot of times you don’t see catchers in that same type of situation,” Dombrowski said. “ … It wouldn’t shock me if you’re sitting here in another three years, and J.T. is talking about a multiyear contract beyond that. He’s that type of individual. You look at historical aspects, but I also think you’re talking about a unique individual that will continue to perform very well.”

Extra bases

Zack Wheeler continues to progress in his rehab from thoracic outlet decompression surgery and has thrown up to 90 feet. “He looks good, but there’s no guarantees when he’s going to get up on the mound. He eventually will,” manager Rob Thomson said. … There is mutual interest between Sánchez and the Dominican Republic national team for the World Baseball Classic, but Sánchez said he is still discussing it with the Phillies and has not made a decision on his participation.