“I think the Phillies organization absolutely loves J.T. and our team absolutely loves him as well,” Harper said. “He’s the best catcher in baseball. He’s a great person. He’s a great family man. He’s a guy that we need in our clubhouse. I think the Phillies fans understand that as well. Us as an organization, we have to understand that he’s going to help us in the years to come, and if you want the best catcher in baseball, then we’ll make that happen.”