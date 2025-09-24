J.T. Realmuto out of Phillies lineup, but IL stint not expected; Edmundo Sosa returns

When a foul ball from Marlins designated hitter Heriberto Hernández struck J.T. Realmuto’s throwing hand in the ninth inning Tuesday, the Phillies avoided the worst.

X-rays taken during the game of Realmuto’s right index finger came back clear, but the Phillies catcher was still out of the lineup Wednesday and remains day to day. Rafael Marchán was behind the plate to catch Jesús Luzardo’s final regular-season start.

“J.T. is better,” manager Rob Thomson said. “There’s more mobility in his finger. It’s bruised. There’s still some swelling in there and some pain, but not as bad as [Wednesday].”

Thomson does not anticipate Realmuto needing a stint on the injured list at this time.

As they continued to chase a first-round bye, the Phillies were also without Bryce Harper. He missed a second straight game Wednesday with an illness.

Harper wasn’t at the ballpark at all on Tuesday, and Thomson said he wasn’t sure whether he would come in on Wednesday, either.

“Bryce is feeling better, but still feeling the effects of this sickness,” Thomson said.

The Phillies did gain a reinforcement, as Edmundo Sosa was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. He made his first start since being removed from a game on Sept. 12 with groin tightness. Sosa took over at shortstop, sliding Bryson Stott back to second base.

In a corresponding move, infielder Donovan Walton was designated for assignment.

Trea Turner (hamstring strain) had a live batting practice session on Wednesday, with six at-bats against minor league pitchers. He also ran in the outfield at about 75% speed.

Thomson is still hopeful that Turner will be able to return before the regular season ends on Sunday.

“Just continue,” he said. “[Thursday], we’ll get some more at-bats for him. Continue ramping up his speed, more ground balls. I mean, he’s done everything. It’s just a matter of getting that speed up to 100%.”

Stay-hot camp

Center fielder Johan Rojas is set to report to a “stay-hot” camp in Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Thomson said. The camp will begin on Friday, and Thomson said the rest of the minor leaguers in attendance will be announced at a later date.

Now that the minor-league season has ended, the camp helps keep reserve players ready in case they are needed on a postseason roster.

Rojas tweaked his quadriceps on Sept. 19 in a game with triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies will have a better idea of how he’s doing on Friday.

Extra bases

Griff McGarry and Otto Kemp will be honored pregame Thursday as the Phillies’ 2025 Paul Owens Award winners as the organization’s minor league pitcher and player of the year. After going unprotected in the Rule 5 draft this year, McGarry, 26, posted a 3.25 ERA in 17 starts with Reading. “He had a really good year, and walks went down, strikeouts went up, swing and miss went up,” Thomson said. “... He’s had a couple of down years, a lot of expectations on him, and to overcome that is really impressive.” ... Walker Buehler (9-7, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Marlins righty Janson Junk (6-3, 4.27).