“My velocity’s not there yet,” Robertson said after throwing 20 fastballs. “I’m going to have to build up a little bit. I’ve noticed that. I know I originally told you guys it could be around now, but I’m coming to grips that I’m going to have to build back up, going to have to get a little stronger because I don’t think I can go out there and compete anytime soon with what I’m featuring. Just not hard enough, not for this level.”