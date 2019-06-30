Realmuto went 2 for 3 on Sunday but left with a slight hamstring strain. He has an .750 OPS with 10 homers with the Phillies since being acquired shortly before spring training. His offense slumped in June, but his defense remains strong as he solidified himself this season as one of baseball’s premier defensive catchers. Baseball Prospectus grades him as the second-best pitch framer, FanGraphs awards him the second-most defensive WAR among catchers, and he leads all of baseball in runners caught stealing.