MIAMI -- The Phillie’s case that they acquired baseball’s best catcher this offseason received some support on Sunday. J.T. Realmuto was elected to his second-straight All-Star Game.
Realmuto will be the lone Phillie on the National League squad in Cleveland on July 9. The Phillies have not had multiple all-stars since 2013. They added five former All-Stars this offseason, but will send just one to Cleveland’s Progressive Field.
Realmuto went 2 for 3 on Sunday but left with a slight hamstring strain. He has an .750 OPS with 10 homers with the Phillies since being acquired shortly before spring training. His offense slumped in June, but his defense remains strong as he solidified himself this season as one of baseball’s premier defensive catchers. Baseball Prospectus grades him as the second-best pitch framer, FanGraphs awards him the second-most defensive WAR among catchers, and he leads all of baseball in runners caught stealing.
The Phillies have relied heavily on Realmuto as he’s played in 79 of the team’s first 84 games. He missed a few days with a groin injury yet still leads all major-league catchers in games played and is on pace to be the first Phillies catcher to ever appear in 150 games. Darren Daulton set the franchise record in 1993 with 147 games.