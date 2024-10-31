Juan Soto says he will consider ‘every offer we get’ in free agency

Juan Soto is keeping his options open.

The star outfielder officially hit free agency on Thursday following the Dodgers’ World Series win over the Yankees in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Soto, who turned 26 on Oct. 25, is the top free agent on the market and could net a contract in excess of $600 million.

And while it’s expected that the Yankees and the Mets will be two of his top suitors, Soto was coy about his future.

“I’m really happy with the city, with the team, how these guys do, but at the end of the day, we will see,” Soto told reporters after Game 5. “We’re going to look at every situation, every offer that we get, and take a decision from there.

“I feel like every team has the same opportunities,” he added. “I don’t want to say anybody has any advantage because at the end of the day we’re going to look at what they have and how much they want me.”

Soto batted .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs this season. He has connections within the Phillies organization and played with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner on the Washington Nationals. He also crossed paths with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, who worked for the Nationals from 2018-21.

“I don’t know what’s the teams that are going to come after me,” Soto said. “... I don’t have any doors closed. I’m going to be available for all 30 teams.”

If they were to sign Soto, the Phillies’ payroll would exceed the third luxury tax threshold of $281 million. That carries some steep penalties, including their top 2026 draft pick moving back 10 spots.

While Soto is keeping all doors open, his Yankees teammates are making their pitch to keep him around.

“I think everybody in this room wants him back,” Aaron Judge said. “You could look at the stats and what he did on the field; I think it was the type of leader he is in this clubhouse. He just does a lot of the little things that people don’t notice that truly make him one of the best players if not the best player in the game. ... I definitely would love to see him in pinstripes for quite a long time.”

Teams are able to begin negotiating with free agents starting the day after the World Series, but players cannot sign with a new team until 5 p.m. on Monday.