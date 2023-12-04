Source: Phillies aren’t involved in trade talks for the Padres’ Juan Soto

NASHVILLE — If Juan Soto gets traded this winter, it won’t be to the Phillies.

At the risk of disappointing folks who want to see a big offseason splash, the Phillies aren’t involved in trade talks for Soto, a source familiar with the club’s thinking said Monday at baseball’s winter meetings.

The Padres are interested in moving the star outfielder, who has one season left before free agency.

”We’ve come in here trying to be open-minded to anything to get our ballclub better more around the edges, let’s say,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said as the three-day meetings opened at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. “That’s how we’re out there pursuing anything.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson’s contract through the 2025 season

That goes for the bullpen, too. Although the Phillies have been linked to star free-agent closer Josh Hader, Dombrowski said he’s content to wait for a less expensive reliever, even though the team must replace free agent Craig Kimbrel’s 69 mostly solid innings last season.

”If we’re going to sign a bullpen guy — and I would think somewhere in the winter we have a chance to do that, or a trade, or something along those lines — it’s probably going to come after more of them come off the list,” Dombrowski said. “Maybe they’re in a position to say, ‘OK, we’ll take a one-year deal for X-amount dollars, and [right now] they want a four-year deal for Y-amount of dollars.”

Dombrowski’s tone is consistent with the signals he has sent the season ended in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. All along, Dombrowski said bringing back Aaron Nola — or replacing him — was the Phillies’ top priority. Nola signed a seven-year, $172 million contract last month.

The Phillies are trying to add an outfielder, especially after Johan Rojas’ weaknesses as a hitter were exposed in a 4-for-43 postseason. But they also don’t want to block Rojas’ path to the majors.

And since there are no guarantees that they would be able to re-sign Soto (he reportedly turned down a $440 million extension from the Nationals before being dealt to the Padres), they seem to lack the appetite for sacrificing the prospect capital to acquire him.

» READ MORE: Three Phillies storylines to watch as baseball’s winter meetings open