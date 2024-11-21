Phillies prospect Justin Crawford living ‘a dream’ playing for Team USA and thriving on an international stage

Justin Crawford only took about two weeks off.

Shortly after the minor league season ended this fall, the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect was back on the diamond at Team USA’s training camp in Arizona. Crawford was one of 28 players selected to represent the U.S. in the Premier12 tournament, a championship contested between the top 12 ranked national teams.

Crawford, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2022, has been able to parlay the success following his late-season promotion to double-A Reading into success on the international stage. Playing alongside other top prospects as well as MLB veterans, the 20-year-old outfielder helped his country punch its ticket to the Super Round in Tokyo, which opened play on Thursday with a 9-1 loss to No. 1 Japan. In six games, Crawford is hitting .333 with three doubles and a homer.

“Ever since I was 10, 11, 12 years old, it’s been a dream of mine to play for Team USA,” Crawford told The Inquirer by phone. “Play for something that’s really just bigger than yourself.”

After training camp and a few exhibition games against Arizona State, the team headed to Mexico for the group stage of competition. The U.S. entered the tournament ranked fifth internationally, but fell behind early in the opening round with losses to Puerto Rico and Venezuela. The Americans needed a win in their final group game against Mexico on Nov. 14 to move on to the next stage in Japan.

The hosts scored first in an intense environment in Guadalajara, but the U.S. stormed back to a 12-2 win — helped along by a 3-for-4 performance by Crawford, including his first home run of the championship.

“That one felt special,” he said. “It always feels good to hit a homer. But just at that arena, with that crowd, for my country, for my team, that’s something that I will never forget.”

Crawford has been showcasing some power this tournament, with a 1.010 OPS. He thinks the biggest thing that has helped him, especially when the U.S. was facing elimination, is his mindset.

“What I did every day throughout the season, having to take it one game at a time,” Crawford said. “It’s easy to start looking into the future, to be like, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen? What’s going on with this?’ Just sitting down and sinking into the moment, and just trying to be where your feet are, that’s really all you can do.”

The competition is similar to what he’s experienced so far in the minors, he said, with many teams bringing a mix of youth and experience to the tournament. Players on major league 40-man rosters are ineligible for the Premier12, but free agents and minor leaguers are permitted. Crawford faced former Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius on Team Netherlands in the opening round.

The setup gives USA’s young players an opportunity to learn from their veteran teammates. One such veteran is 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill, who already knows a thing or two about playing with the Crawford family.

Hill, who has thrown 10⅓ scoreless innings in three starts for the U.S., played alongside Justin’s father Carl Crawford twice in their professional careers. They first coincided in Boston from 2011—2012, and then were teammates again on the Dodgers in 2016.

Now, the kid who was running around the Red Sox clubhouse 13 years ago is starting in center field with Hill on the mound.

“My dad couldn’t believe he was still playing,” Justin said.

While Carl can’t make the tournament in person, he still texts Justin after every game to give him feedback. When he puts on the Team USA jersey, the younger Crawford is not only fulfilling a childhood dream, but he’s also following in his father’s footsteps.

Carl, a four-time All-Star with Tampa Bay, suited up for Team USA at the 2001 Baseball World Cup (which has since been discontinued in favor of an expanded World Baseball Classic). Just over two years before Justin was born, his father won silver after the U.S. lost to Cuba in the championship game.

Now, Justin has the opportunity to one-up his dad by bringing home a gold medal. The teams that finish in first and second place at the conclusion of the super round will meet in the championship on Sunday (5 a.m., DAZN).

“Me and my dad, we are constantly, always competing with each other,” Crawford said. “It’s a really special moment, not just for me, but for the two of us, that we get to share that with each other.”

A gold medal isn’t his only ambition. Crawford has his sights set high for his third full professional season. And the Phillies organization is expecting big things — president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last month that Crawford “coming very fast,” and he wouldn’t be surprised if he broke through to the majors at any time.

After Team USA’s tournament concludes, Crawford said he’s planning to take another week or so off to decompress.

But after that, it’s right back to work.

“I’m trying to come to spring training and just make something happen,” Crawford said. “I’m just trying to be fully ready to the best of my ability.”