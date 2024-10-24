Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will serve as ‘College GameDay’ guest picker at alma mater Indiana

Kyle Schwarber will represent Indiana on Saturday as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of the Hoosiers’ game against Washington.

“Can’t wait to see you guys there on Saturday to cheer on the Hoosiers, and also can’t wait to be the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay,” Schwarber said in a video. “It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun. Can’t wait to see you all there. Go Hoosiers.”

No. 13 Indiana is 7-0 under new football coach Curt Cignetti and off to one of the best starts in program history. The Hoosiers are one of three undefeated teams in the Big Ten alongside Penn State and Oregon, and are looking to extend that start to 8-0 against Washington.

Schwarber played three baseball seasons for the Hoosiers from 2012-14 before he was selected fourth overall in the 2014 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs. At Indiana, Schwarber played catcher and was a three-time All-American and a finalist for the Johnny Bench Award, honoring the nation’s top college catcher, after his senior season.

He is the second person with Philly ties to serve as guest picker this season, after North Philly’s Dawn Staley made her selections at South Carolina for the Gamecocks’ game against LSU. He’s also the second player on the current Phillies roster to serve as guest picker, after Bryce Harper took to the desk in 2018 in Columbus while still with the Washington Nationals ahead of Ohio State-Michigan. Schwarber also grew up an Ohio State fan in Middletown, Ohio, before committing to the Hoosiers.

The Phanatic also served as guest picker in 2015 when Temple hosted Notre Dame.

College GameDay is telecast on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and the guest picker makes selections at the end of the show alongside Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, and Desmond Howard.