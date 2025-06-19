Kyle Schwarber’s solo homer propels the Phillies past Marlins

MIAMI — As soon as the ball left his bat, Kyle Schwarber knew it was gone.

Before Schwarber had stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning, the Phillies had only mustered three hits. The offense hadn’t given Cristopher Sánchez, who dazzled through eight innings against the Marlins, much by way of run support.

But Schwarber, who had cooled off over the last few weeks after a hot start to the season, ensured that Sánchez was in position for the win. He crushed his 23rd homer of the season 428 feet, securing the 2-1 win over Miami and the series win, too.

Sánchez did not allow a single walk, and scattered just five hits. His trademark changeup was as effective as ever, generating 10 whiffs. His command overall was sharp: Of the 91 pitches he threw, 70 were strikes.

For the first 6 ⅓ innings, the Phillies couldn’t seem to figure out Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. They had only two hits — singles from Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm — off of the Miami right-hander, until he was lifted after only 82 pitches. It took one pitch from reliever Cade Gibson for the tide to start to turn for the Phillies.

Max Kepler singled on a first-pitch slider, while Bohm advanced to third base. Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting up an RBI force out from Stott when Miami third baseman Connor Norby couldn’t make a clean throw.

Meanwhile, the Marlins had just as much trouble with Sánchez. The only run he allowed was on an infield dribbler, which cashed in a leadoff double in the fifth inning.

Orion Kerkering pitched the ninth. The tying run reached first on an error from Alec Bohm, and a two-out single put the winning run aboard as well, but a pop-out to third gave Kerkering his second career save.