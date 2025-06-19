Phillies promote Buddy Kennedy, send Weston Wilson down, and place Aaron Nola on the 60-day injured list

MIAMI — Millville’s own Buddy Kennedy is back up with the Phillies.

The Phillies selected the infielder’s contract on Thursday, recalling him from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Weston Wilson, who had a .194 batting average in 22 games with the Phillies this season, was optioned to triple A.

Advertisement

Kennedy slashed .283/.388/.447 and has hit eight home runs in 61 games with the IronPigs this season. He was named International League player of the month for May. Kennedy worked on his outfield skills this offseason and in spring training to make himself more versatile, working closely with fellow Millville native and training partner Mike Trout. But Kennedy has not played an inning in the outfield for Lehigh Valley this season. He predominantly plays first base but has also appeared at second, third, and designated hitter.

To clear a spot for Kennedy on the Phillies’ 40-man roster, Aaron Nola was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Nola had been on the 15-day injured list since May 15, initially with a right ankle sprain. However, while working his way back from that injury, the right-hander suffered a stress fracture in his right rib, which shut him down from throwing entirely. Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Nola has recovered from the ankle sprain and is focused on the rib injury.

July 14 will be the earliest date that Nola can return from the injured list.