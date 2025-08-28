‘On his way to an MVP’: Social media reacts to Kyle Schwarber’s historic four-homer performance for Phillies

After being held in check during a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Mets, Phillies star Kyle Schwarber bashed four home runs in a 19-4 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Schwarber joined exclusive company, becoming the 21st player in MLB history and the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt in 1976 to hit four homers in a game. He is now the fourth Phillies player to do so, joining Schmidt, Chuck Klein (1938), and Ed Delahanty (1896).

Advertisement

He also joins Seattle’s Eugenio Suárez and the A’s Nick Kurtz as the third player to hit four homers in a game this season. In the midst of an already historic night, the Phillies’ slugger also set a franchise record with nine RBIs on the night as the team ran up the scoreboard against their division rival.

» READ MORE: Kyle Schwarber’s historic four-homer night leads Phillies to win over Braves: ‘What an unbelievable night’

Schwarber entered the game hitless in his last 20 at-bats. Schmidt, who was interviewed by NBC10 after the Phillies’ win, also recalled entering his 1976 four-homer performance against the Cubs on a cold spell.

“I was in an 0-for-12, 13 [hitless streak] myself. I had been dropped in a batting order down to six,” Schmidt said. “You take it one at-bat at a time once you’ve hit two home runs and you got a pretty good night going at that point, it relaxes you a lot. And you go to home plate, and it’s just something there. You’re in a flow, and boom, you go, ‘I’ll be damned. I hit another home run.’

“Let me say this about Kyle Schwarber. He’s one of the best hitters in the league. He’s got great mechanics, he’s got a great attitude. Team loves him, you know? If I could pick any swing, anywhere, anytime that I would like to have it would be Kyle’s. Totally relaxed, short stride, quick hands, good eye. On his way to an MVP for sure.”

Schwarber’s performance set social media ablaze. Baseball reference ambassador Jim Miloch noted that Schwarber made significant movement on the all-time home run list, passing six players with his performance. Schwarber now has 333 career home runs, 49 of them coming this season.

Popular Philly sports fan and content creator Icy Vert believes the Phillies should write a “blank check” after Schwarber’s four homer performance. Schwarber is set to be a free agent this summer.

Sarah Langs, an MLB.com writer, pointed out that Schwarber is closing in on more history. With now 180 home runs in his first four seasons in Philly, Schwarber only trails Babe Ruth (189 with Yankees) and Mark McGuire (191 with Cardinals) for the most in a four-year stretch.

Podcast host Herb Lawrence shared a similar sentiment that many Cubs fans might have shared watching Schwarber make history with the Phillies. Chicago non-tendered Schwarber after he spent six seasons with the Cubs.

With the Seattle Mariners in 2002, outfielder Mike Cameron became the 18th player in MLB history to join the four home run club. He gave a shoutout to Schwarber on his special night, calling the Phillies star “one of the most prolific home run hitters in the league today.”

Schwarber’s helmet from tonight’s game is heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Schwarber is also closing in on the Phillies’ single-season home run record, held by Ryan Howard, who hit 58 in 2006. The Phillies will continue its series with the Braves on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.