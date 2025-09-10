Schwarbomb tracker: Will Kyle Schwarber break Ryan Howard’s Phillies home run record?

In Tuesday night’s win over the Mets, Kyle Schwarber did something that Mike Schmidt, Dick Allen, and Chuck Klein never accomplished in a Phillies uniform: He hit his 50th home run in a season.

While Schwarber is ahead of that trio of Hall of Famers — and why not throw in Jim Thome, who maxed out at 47 with the Phillies — there is still one Phillies slugger whom Schwarber has yet to pass. And he’s going to have a tough time doing it.

Ryan Howard stands alone atop the Phillies’ single-season home run list with the 58 he hit during his 2006 National League MVP season. That’s the franchise record Schwarber will be chasing the rest of this month.

Advertisement

Can he do it?

» READ MORE: Kyle Schwarber hits 50th homer in Phillies’ win over Mets: ‘It’s something you don’t take lightly’

Schwarber vs. Howard

Schwarber has hit 50 home runs through 145 games. At the same point in the 2006 season, Howard had hit 56 home runs. Here’s a look at each slugger’s pace during their best home run seasons and the work Schwarber still has cut out for him.

With 17 games left (as of Wednesday morning), Schwarber still needs eight to catch Howard, meaning he will need to average a home run every other game. Of course, another four-homer game would go a long way.

» READ MORE: Eleven Phillies have hit 35+ home run seasons. Can you name them all? | Quiz

Phillies single-season home run leaders

We’ve already given you some of the big names you can expect on this list, but here’s a look at the greatest home run seasons in Phillies history, so you can see how Schwarber, who has three of the top 10 seasons in team history, stacks up with some franchise legends. We’ve included everyone who has hit at least 40 home runs in a season.

Player Year HR 1. Player Ryan Howard Year 2006 HR 58 2. Player Kyle Schwarber Year 2025 HR 50* 3. Player Mike Schmidt Year 1980 HR 48 4. Player Howard Year 2008 HR 48 5. Player Schwarber Year 2023 HR 47 Player Howard Year 2007 HR 47 Player Jim Thome Year 2003 HR 47 8. Player Schwarber Year 2022 HR 46 9. Player Schmidt Year 1979 HR 45 Player Howard Year 2009 HR 45 11. Player Chuck Klein Year 1929 HR 43 12. Player Thome Year 2004 HR 42 13. Player Cy Williams Year 1923 HR 41 14. Player Chuck Klein Year 1930 HR 40 Player Schmidt Year 1983 HR 40 Player Dick Allen Year 1966 HR 40

*still active

Perhaps most impressive for Schwarber, a pending free agent, has been his consistency. The Phillies’ designated hitter has at least 45 home runs in three of his four seasons with the team — and in the one season in which he didn’t (2024), he still finished with 38 while posting his highest batting average and on-base percentage in a Phillies uniform.

If the Phillies re-sign Schwarber this offseason — and owner John Middleton has indicated on more than one occasion that they would like to make that happen — perhaps he gets a couple OF more shots at Howard’s record … assuming he doesn’t catch fire this month and do it this year.

And if the team signs Schwarber to a lengthy extension, he could quickly climb the team’s all-time home run list.

» READ MORE: Kyle Schwarber has a strong MVP case. History shows being a DH will likely cost him.

Phillies career home run leaders

With his 50th home run, Schwarber passed Willie Jones to move into 13th on the Phillies’ home run list with 181. He’s five shy of passing Johnny Callison to move into 12th, which could happen this month, but he’s 14 shy of Bobby Abreu, which likely means he’d have to return next season to have a chance at catching him.

Player Total 1. Player Mike Schmidt Total 548 2. Player Ryan Howard Total 382 3. Player Del Ennis Total 259 4. Player Pat Burrell Total 251 5. Player Chuck Klein Total 243 6. Player Chase Utley Total 233 7. Player Greg Luzinski Total 223 8. Player Cy Williams Total 217 9. Player Jimmy Rollins Total 216 10. Player Dick Allen Total 204 11. Player Bobby Abreu Total 195 12. Player Johnny Callison Total 185 13. Player Kyle Schwarber Total 181* 14. Player Willie Jones Total 180 15. Player Bryce Harper Total 176*

*still active

If Schwarber does return next season, you can easily see how quickly he can climb this board. With another 45-homer season (which has been about his average) — plus a few more this season — he could be closing in on Greg Luzinski and Chase Utley a year from now, and climbing into the top three in 2027.