Phillies

Schwarbomb tracker: Will Kyle Schwarber break Ryan Howard’s Phillies home run record?

Plus, where does Schwarber stack up on the team’s all-time home run list — and who else might he pass this season?

Kyle Schwarber, left, is chasing Ryan Howard, who holds the Phillies record with 58 home runs in a season.
Kyle Schwarber, left, is chasing Ryan Howard, who holds the Phillies record with 58 home runs in a season.Read moreInquirer
    by Matt Mullin
    Published 

In Tuesday night’s win over the Mets, Kyle Schwarber did something that Mike Schmidt, Dick Allen, and Chuck Klein never accomplished in a Phillies uniform: He hit his 50th home run in a season.

While Schwarber is ahead of that trio of Hall of Famers — and why not throw in Jim Thome, who maxed out at 47 with the Phillies — there is still one Phillies slugger whom Schwarber has yet to pass. And he’s going to have a tough time doing it.

Ryan Howard stands alone atop the Phillies’ single-season home run list with the 58 he hit during his 2006 National League MVP season. That’s the franchise record Schwarber will be chasing the rest of this month.

Can he do it?

Schwarber vs. Howard

Schwarber has hit 50 home runs through 145 games. At the same point in the 2006 season, Howard had hit 56 home runs. Here’s a look at each slugger’s pace during their best home run seasons and the work Schwarber still has cut out for him.

With 17 games left (as of Wednesday morning), Schwarber still needs eight to catch Howard, meaning he will need to average a home run every other game. Of course, another four-homer game would go a long way.

Phillies single-season home run leaders

We’ve already given you some of the big names you can expect on this list, but here’s a look at the greatest home run seasons in Phillies history, so you can see how Schwarber, who has three of the top 10 seasons in team history, stacks up with some franchise legends. We’ve included everyone who has hit at least 40 home runs in a season.

1.
Player
Ryan Howard
Year
2006
HR
58
2.
Player
Kyle Schwarber
Year
2025
HR
50*
3.
Player
Mike Schmidt
Year
1980
HR
48
4.
Player
Howard
Year
2008
HR
48
5.
Player
Schwarber
Year
2023
HR
47
Player
Howard
Year
2007
HR
47
Player
Jim Thome
Year
2003
HR
47
8.
Player
Schwarber
Year
2022
HR
46
9.
Player
Schmidt
Year
1979
HR
45
Player
Howard
Year
2009
HR
45
11.
Player
Chuck Klein
Year
1929
HR
43
12.
Player
Thome
Year
2004
HR
42
13.
Player
Cy Williams
Year
1923
HR
41
14.
Player
Chuck Klein
Year
1930
HR
40
Player
Schmidt
Year
1983
HR
40
Player
Dick Allen
Year
1966
HR
40

*still active

Perhaps most impressive for Schwarber, a pending free agent, has been his consistency. The Phillies’ designated hitter has at least 45 home runs in three of his four seasons with the team — and in the one season in which he didn’t (2024), he still finished with 38 while posting his highest batting average and on-base percentage in a Phillies uniform.

If the Phillies re-sign Schwarber this offseason — and owner John Middleton has indicated on more than one occasion that they would like to make that happen — perhaps he gets a couple OF more shots at Howard’s record … assuming he doesn’t catch fire this month and do it this year.

And if the team signs Schwarber to a lengthy extension, he could quickly climb the team’s all-time home run list.

Phillies career home run leaders

With his 50th home run, Schwarber passed Willie Jones to move into 13th on the Phillies’ home run list with 181. He’s five shy of passing Johnny Callison to move into 12th, which could happen this month, but he’s 14 shy of Bobby Abreu, which likely means he’d have to return next season to have a chance at catching him.

1.
Player
Mike Schmidt
Total
548
2.
Player
Ryan Howard
Total
382
3.
Player
Del Ennis
Total
259
4.
Player
Pat Burrell
Total
251
5.
Player
Chuck Klein
Total
243
6.
Player
Chase Utley
Total
233
7.
Player
Greg Luzinski
Total
223
8.
Player
Cy Williams
Total
217
9.
Player
Jimmy Rollins
Total
216
10.
Player
Dick Allen
Total
204
11.
Player
Bobby Abreu
Total
195
12.
Player
Johnny Callison
Total
185
13.
Player
Kyle Schwarber
Total
181*
14.
Player
Willie Jones
Total
180
15.
Player
Bryce Harper
Total
176*

*still active

If Schwarber does return next season, you can easily see how quickly he can climb this board. With another 45-homer season (which has been about his average) — plus a few more this season — he could be closing in on Greg Luzinski and Chase Utley a year from now, and climbing into the top three in 2027.