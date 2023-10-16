Another NLCS Schwarber-fest officially begins with a battering of the Diamondbacks

There were three hours before game time, and Kyle Schwarber already looked like a man who was going to break some things.

“Lights!” the Phillies slugger yelled from the batting cage as he cast a soul-melting glare through the fast-settling dusk.

High above Citizens Bank Park was the source of Schwarber’s ire, a bank of stadium lights that were flashing like a strobe and wreaking havoc on his ability to track batting practice pitches.

“Stop playing with the lights!” Schwarber shouted in the direction of the suite-level operations booths behind home plate.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Phillies' big-money players earn their keep | Marcus Hayes

Several Phillies hitters couldn’t help but crack smiles at the absurdity of the situation. But not Schwarber. His jaw was set. His eyes were dark. Here was a man who had work to do.

You could sense what was coming. You really could. From the moment you saw him in batting practice to the moment you saw that first center cut fastball float out of Zac Gallen’s hands, you knew that Game 1 of the National League Championship Series would be the night that Schwarber returned.

It happened the way it had three other times over the past two Octobers. Schwarber stepped into the box, fixed his death stare upon the mound, and blasted the opening salvo in the Phillies’ latest postseason win.

Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Another win down. Seven more to go.

That it has taken Schwarber this long to join the party can only bode well for a Phillies team that breezed through the first two rounds of the playoffs without any help from their official party starter. Schwarber entered Game 1 of the NLCS with four hits in 25 postseason at-bats. A couple of doubles, but no home runs. Ten strikeouts, one walk.

Slumps like these are not uncommon for power hitters of Schwarber’s ilk. Unlike many of his brethren, though, the demand always seems to get pulled forward. We saw it last year, when he snapped out of a 1-for-20 slump with a mammoth home run in Game 1 of the Phillies’ NLCS victory over the Padres. He would hit five more home runs over his next 12 playoff games, posting a 1.287 OPS while powering the Phillies to their first World Series berth in 13 years.

At this point, nobody should wonder whether we are witnessing the start of another tear. Hoagies, homers, hot streaks: that’s what Kyle Schwarber does.

He may not be the centerpiece of this team, but he is responsible for a very large portion of its heart. Schwarber is the tone-setter, and we saw it again in Game 1 against the Diamondbacks.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper has a birthday bash, and the Phillies remind who’s the favorite in Game 1 win over D’backs

The Phillies erupted for three home runs in the first three innings, including a solo shot by Bryce Harper one out after Schwarber first put them on the board. In the third inning, Nick Castellanos hit his fifth home run in three games, pushing the lead to 3-0 and giving the Phillies 32 home runs in their 13 postseason home games dating back to last October. To put that in perspective, the next three teams have combined for 31 home runs in 20 home games.

Pressure? Not with Schwarber at the top of this lineup, not with his seemingly perpetual state of being locked in. The Phillies may be heavy favorites in this series, a designation that has seen a startling number of his bearers crumble over these last two Octobers. But this team was different as an underdog, and there is no reason to think that they won’t continue to operate with a swagger commensurate with their status as presumptive National League champs.

You could see it in batting practice on Monday night. You could see it on that easy, vicious left-handed swing that welcomed Gallen and the Diamondbacks to the cauldron that is playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park.

If Schwarber is just getting started, look out.