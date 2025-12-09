Source: Phillies, Kyle Schwarber agree to five-year, $150 million contract

ORLANDO — He’s back.

The Phillies and Kyle Schwarber agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract on Tuesday, according to a source, confirming an ESPN report.

The contract will take Schwarber, who turns 33 in March, through his age-37 season.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said repeatedly this fall that re-signing Schwarber was “a real priority” for the club.

Since Schwarber signed his first contract with the Phillies in 2022, a four-year, $79 million deal, he accumulated 11.1 WAR, bashed 187 home runs, and drove in 484 runs. He also underwent a total transformation against left-handed pitching. In 2025, Schwarber hit 23 home runs against lefties to set a single season record for a left-handed batter.

That was only one chapter in his milestone season, when he hit 56 homers — including four in one game — to finish two shy of Ryan Howard’s franchise record. Schwarber was voted runner-up for National League MVP.

“Schwarb’s obviously one of our team leaders, one of the cornerstones of this organization,” Bryce Harper said after the Phillies were eliminated from the NLDS.

Schwarber was also announced on Tuesday as one of the latest players to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, which gets underway in March.

The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber contributed to this report.