Team USA adds ‘chemistry guy’ Kyle Schwarber to its roster for WBC

ORLANDO — Kyle Schwarber had a busy Tuesday.

Even before the designated hitter agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with the Phillies, he had already committed to playing for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Schwarber joined Phillies teammates Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto on Team USA in 2023, winning a silver medal. He hit two home runs in five games.

On a team with four MVPs and 21 All-Stars, Schwarber stood out among the rest, according to USA manager and Penn alum Mark DeRosa.

“He was the chemistry guy for me, last time,” DeRosa said. “He was the guy. Listen, there’s nerves in there. I don’t care how good a player you are. When you walk in a room full of superstars, and then the eyes of the world are on you, there’s pressure to perform in front of the greats. He attacks it.

“He’s in the dugout, [saying], ‘Everyone relax. Do what you do.’ Even to me, coming up, rubbing my shoulders, just like, ‘I got you.’ There’s just no panic with this guy.”

Schwarber is one of 10 players on the U.S. roster for 2026, joining outfielders Aaron Judge, Corbin Carroll, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, second baseman Brice Turang, shortstops Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson, catchers Cal Raleigh and Will Smith, and pitcher Paul Skenes. The final roster will have 30 players.

DeRosa said he circled back to speak with Schwarber on Sunday, with no idea that he was about to re-sign with the Phillies. He wanted to know where Schwarber preferred to hit in the lineup, as he spent several seasons as the Phillies’ leadoff man until 2025, when he primarily hit second in the order behind Turner.

“He honestly said, his quote was, ‘D, I don’t care where you hit me. I’m going to walk and hit homers. The leadoff spot, the second spot, the third spot,’” DeRosa said.

Team USA lost to Japan in the 2023 final, which ended on a duel between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. As the U.S. seeks to reclaim the title of world champion in March, the coaching staff believes Schwarber will be a key piece to the puzzle.

“I think it just goes to show how confident he is as a player and as a hitter and how great a guy he is,” DeRosa said. “He’s got that football mentality. He was a linebacker in high school, and he brings it right into the clubhouse. He’s got an infectious personality, and everyone loves him. And he backs it up.”