Back in June, Kyle Schwarber was raking. He slashed .272/.385/.680 that month, while hitting 12 home runs and racking up 27 RBIs. Coincidentally, his hot streak coincided with a well-known local promotion from Wawa: Hoagiefest.

Whether or not the $6 dollar classics were what was fueling Schwarber remains to be seen, but the tear he was on is undeniable.

Despite leading the National League with 46 home runs this year, Schwarber has been considerably cooler since, including 1-for-20 this postseason heading into the NLCS, and Wawa is betting that it’s a lack of hoagies that’s the issue. That’s why they’re introducing Schwarberfest...

Will it work? Schwarber hit a homerun Tuesday night against the Padres, shortly after Wawa announced the hoagie deal.

Phillies fans sure hope more home runs will follow, but they’ll probably just be happy for the cheap hoagies in the meantime. And that includes Ryan Howard, who tweeted that he’s going to be in town for Game 3 on Friday night.

Could he possibly be throwing out the first pitch? We’ll see.

Schwarber’s homerun was his third hit of the postseason on Tuesday night in San Diego, after a two-out single in the third inning. He is now 2-for-2 with a walk since Schwarberfest was announced.