Phillies’ Lehigh Valley affiliate releases new Mummers-inspired jerseys

For one day in 2024, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will rebrand as the Lehigh Valley Mummers, as part of their Salute to Philly series.

On Aug. 10, the IronPigs will honor one of Philadelphia’s longest-standing traditions, the Mummers Parade, held on New Year’s Day every year since 1901. The Mummers are famous for extravagant costumes — of course, aided by Jason Kelce, who wore one in his Super Bowl parade speech.

In an epic announcement video, the IronPigs revealed their new jerseys by recreating Kelce’s iconic underdog speech, surrounded by past Salute to Philly mascots.

The Phillies’ triple-A affiliate’s specialty jerseys are yellow and blue, in honor of the Philadelphia city flag, with pink detailing. The IronPigs created their Mummers-inspired logo for the day, which appears on the shoulder of the jersey and on the hats. The jersey also features pink and yellow feathers on the wordmark, another homage to the Mummers uniform.

The IronPigs make a Philly-inspired uniform every year. Past Salute to Philly uniforms have honored Philadelphia staples like hoagies, “wooder ice, Jimmies, jawn, the Philly Special, Whiz Kids, and cheesesteaks. The Phillies’ big club is also releasing a Philly-inspired City Connect jersey with the Philadelphia flag color scheme in 2024, but reactions to potential early leaks are … mixed.

So if the Lehigh Valley jerseys are more your speed, Mummers gear is already on sale, and for those with plans to go to the game, the first 3,000 fans at the game on Aug. 10 vs. the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will get a free Mummers cap.