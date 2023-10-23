Liam Castellanos designed a Phillies T-shirt, and the proceeds go to charity

In between late night celebrations at Xfinity Live, watching his dad Nick hit homers at Citizens Bank Park, and homeschool, 10-year-old Liam Castellanos had time to design a T-shirt for charity.

Proceeds from the “Liam’s Battle Cry Shirt” sold by In the Clutch Apparel will go to the Kisses For Kyle Foundation, a Willow Grove-based charity that provides support for children battling cancer.

The shirt retails for $30 and features a hand-drawn portrait of the miniature Castellanos wearing a bandana with illustrations of his dad, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh on it.

Liam revealed the shirt in video alongside Phillies batboy Adam Crognale posted to X by his grandmother — and Nick’s mom — Michelle — on Sunday night.

Crognale, a childhood cancer survivor, said in the video that Kisses For Kyle helped him directly while he was undergoing treatment.