Liam Castellanos designed a Phillies T-shirt, and the proceeds go to charity

Phillies Bryson Stott (left) sings along with Liam Castellanos — the son of Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos — at Xfinity Live after Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 12, 2023. Liam is selling a hand illustrated Phillies t-shirt, with proceeds going to the Kisses for Kyle Foundation. Read more

In between late night celebrations at Xfinity Live, watching his dad Nick hit homers at Citizens Bank Park, and homeschool, 10-year-old Liam Castellanos had time to design a T-shirt for charity.

Proceeds from the “Liam’s Battle Cry Shirt” sold by In the Clutch Apparel will go to the Kisses For Kyle Foundation, a Willow Grove-based charity that provides support for children battling cancer.

The shirt retails for $30 and features a hand-drawn portrait of the miniature Castellanos wearing a bandana with illustrations of his dad, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh on it.

» READ MORE: Meet Adam Crognale, the fan favorite Phillies batboy with a lot of hustle

Liam revealed the shirt in video alongside Phillies batboy Adam Crognale posted to X by his grandmother — and Nick’s mom — Michelle — on Sunday night.

Crognale, a childhood cancer survivor, said in the video that Kisses For Kyle helped him directly while he was undergoing treatment.