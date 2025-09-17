Phillies set their rotation vs. Arizona to line up Cristopher Sánchez for Game 1 of playoffs

LOS ANGELES — The Phillies are shuffling their rotation in their upcoming trip to Arizona in order to line up Cristopher Sánchez for the first game of the playoffs.

Taijuan Walker will start Friday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks, with Walker Buehler piggybacking.

“It’ll be a Walker-Buehler,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson joked.

Beyond its pun potential, Friday’s plan is also an opportunity for the Phillies to get a look at Buehler in a bullpen role before making postseason roster decisions. The right-hander notably closed out Game 5 of the 2025 World Series for the Dodgers, but has only 12 ⅔ career innings in relief in his career.

After extended struggles earlier this year, the Red Sox temporarily moved Buehler into their bullpen before ultimately releasing him. In his only relief appearance this season, Buehler allowed two hits and two runs in 2 ⅓ innings.

However, he showed some promising signs in his Phillies debut last week, with five innings of one-run ball.

Rounding out the Phillies’ rotation for the Diamondbacks series, Aaron Nola will start on Saturday and Ranger Suárez will take the ball Sunday. The idea is to line up Sánchez for Tuesday and later, Game 1 of the playoffs.

If the Phillies secure the first-round bye, Thomson said he plans to hold an intrasquad game “with some intensity” during the time off, like the Phillies did last season.

“I think pitchers need to see hitters,” Thomson said. “The hitters need to see some live pitching, just to keep their timing.”

Extra bases

Trea Turner (hamstring strain) had another good day of work in Philadelphia, jogging at 50%. Thomson said he hopes to get him some live at-bats next week. ... J.T. Realmuto was back in the Phillies’ lineup Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday due to illness. ... Max Kepler started against Dodgers lefty Blake Snell, while Brandon Marsh sat to get a day off his feet. ... Following Thursday’s off day, Walker (5-8, 4.17 ERA) will start opposite Diamondbacks righty Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34).