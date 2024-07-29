MLB trade deadline news: Phillies may not be done yet; why adding pitcher Carlos Estévez was worth the high cost
Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies have been busy ahead of Tuesday evening's deadline. But with team looking to be all-in on 2024, they might have more moves left to make.
The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m.
Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies have already made a pair of moves, acquiring outfielder Austin Hays from the Orioles and closer Carlos Estévez from the Angels.
In addition to trading a pair of highly touted prospects for Estévez, the Phillies also dealt two members of their major league roster for Hays: reliever Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.
The steep price the Phillies paid for Estévez was worth it, writes columnist David Murphy. He not only improves their bullpen, but provides insurance in case the team needs it.
The Phillies could still target starting pitching depth, according to Scott Lauber, but their unlikely to deal any more prospects unless they can get "a difference-making player."
Part of the reason the team could look to add a starter is because they placed Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL with lower back soreness.
Do the Phillies have another big move left before the deadline?
Does that mean Dave Dombrowski is ready to put down his pencil?
Why the Phillies paid a steep price for Carlos Estévez
The trade for Carlos Estévez is a gamble, one that underscores the emphasis the Phillies are putting on their bullpen as they look to bulletproof their roster in advance of October. Nobody should be surprised if they look to add another arm, particularly now that Ranger Suárez is on the injured list with lower-back tightness. Between José Alvarado’s recent struggles and the lack of any reliable high-leverage arms outside of him, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, and Jeff Hoffman, the Phillies were operating out of necessity in targeting the market’s top closing option.
What Austin Hays' arrival means for Brandon Marsh's future
The Phillies had their eyes on Austin Hays for a few years, according to Dave Dombrowski. And when Hays’ name came up in 2022 and the teams were unable to agree on his value, the Phillies pivoted. Desperate for outfield help, even more than they are now, they swallowed hard and sent catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe to the Angels for Brandon Marsh.
There’s an undeniable irony, then, in the circumstance that has landed Hays in Philadelphia now. Because if Marsh was more than about 65% of the player the Phillies thought he was, well, they wouldn’t need Hays.
Why did the Phillies target Carlos Estévez?
The Phillies pursued Carlos Estévez in free agency two offseasons ago before he got a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the Angels. They prioritized Estévez now over other available relievers for reasons that went beyond 51 saves over the last two years, including 20 this year.
Start here: He has been lights-out for two months.
MLB trade deadline: Date and time
Historicially, the trade deadline falls on July 31, but thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, commissioner Rob Manfred is now able to set the deadline any day between July 28 and Aug. 3.