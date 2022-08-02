Reading Fightin Phils catcher Logan O’Hoppe says he isn’t paying attention to rumors as the trade deadline approaches. Instead the 22-year-old spent his Monday night signing autographs at Carl’s Cards & Collectibles in Havertown.

“My focus has been don’t screw up the signatures,” O’Hoppe said with a laugh. “I’m happy that I had something to distract me a little, but I’ve just been trying to keep my phone off. I’m trying to focus on our game tomorrow. It’s a little tougher not having a game today. Not much to focus on and have anything distract yourself, but that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

O’Hoppe, a top prospect, was selected by the Phillies in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft out of West Islip, N.Y. His path to the majors with the Phillies appears to be blocked by the highest-paid catcher in baseball, J.T. Realmuto.

At the autograph signing, fans mentioned to O’Hoppe that he could end up moving to the majors alongside Realmuto, whose contract runs through 2025.

“I would drive myself crazy trying to think of all the different scenarios. … I really would like to be around [Realmuto] and learn from him,” O’Hoppe told them.

The Phillies have turned down trade offers for top prospects Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, Ben Brown, and O’Hoppe, according to The Athletic.

O’Hoppe said he has stayed off Twitter and hasn’t heard from the organization. He says Philly is the place he wants to be.

“It’s a team that believed in me when I was 18 in the 23rd round,” O’Hoppe said. “It definitely has a special place in my heart.”

With four seasons of minor league experience, O’Hoppe is catching most days for double-A Reading and batting .269 with 15 homers this season.

For now, O’Hoppe is taking it one day at a time.

“Everyone’s going to say play in the big leagues,” O’Hoppe said. “But my focus is more day to day and trying to get the most out of every day when I can. That’s been my approach so far, and it’s been working well for me.”