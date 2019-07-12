The ball looks pretty much the same, but it has been through several evolutions over time, and has again become a subject of discussion because there is significant evidence that it is considerably livelier than it was just a few years back. At the All-Star break, major-league batters were on pace to hit 6,668 home runs this season, which would not only break the record set two years ago by more than 500 homers, but would represent a jump of just shy of 1,000 home runs above the 5,693 hit in 2000 at the absolute apex of the Steroid Era.