Klentak will be trying to make deals that will get the Phillies into the postseason for the first time in eight years with the thought that his ballclub has good years ahead, too. Klentak is not in go-for-broke mode, so a rising star prospect such as third baseman Alec Bohm is going to be off limits. Klentak knows, however, he’d have a tremendously disappointed fan base if the Phillies do not make the playoffs this season, so he will be working the phones to upgrade the roster over the next 5 ½ weeks.