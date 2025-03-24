Phillies reliever Matt Strahm scratched from spring finale after a packing injury

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Phillies left-handed reliever Matt Strahm, coming off shoulder soreness, was scheduled to pitch Monday in their spring finale but was scratched when he tore his left middle fingernail while packing.

He told The Athletic this was his second packing injury of the spring: ”I’m going to have to buy a house here so I don’t have to pack,” he said.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Taijuan Walker gets rocked again as Phillies try to salvage his $36 million in salary with a new pitch

The finger was encased in a full-length soft cast-type bandage Monday afternoon. Predictably, Strahm took a measure of glee showing off just which digit was affected.

Strahm didn’t pitch for more than two weeks with left shoulder inflammation before returning on Saturday. He said he would be available for Thursday’s opener against the Nationals.