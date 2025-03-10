The Phillies say they aren’t too concerned, but Matt Strahm’s status for opening day is uncertain

FORT MYERS, Fla. — So much for the Phillies pitching an injury shutout.

After weeks of holding their breath as other teams, notably the Yankees and Mets, incurred depth-testing health problems within their pitching ranks, the Phillies hit their first speed bump with reliever Matt Strahm, whose status for opening day is suddenly cloudy.

Strahm, a prominent figure in the bullpen, has inflammation in his left shoulder caused by an impingement, or pinching, within the joint, manager Rob Thomson confirmed Monday based on results of an MRI exam. The 33-year-old lefty, who last pitched Thursday, won’t throw until team physician Steven Cohen sees him this Thursday in Clearwater, Fla.

The Phillies’ level of concern?

“Not much,” Thomson said after a rain-delayed 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. “We think, at this point anyway, that there’s a pretty good chance he’s going to be healthy.”

If Strahm is cleared to resume throwing by the weekend, he would have about 10 days to get ready for the March 27 opener in Washington. But given his stature in the bullpen, the Phillies almost certainly will take a conservative approach to bringing him back.

Besides, although a two-week turn on the injured list for Strahm at the start of the season wouldn’t be ideal, it would be palatable relative to, say, the Yankees’ long-term losses of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil and the Mets’ injuries to rotation mainstays Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

“I mean, we want him for opening day,” Thomson said. “But we want him healthy. That’s really the deal.”

There is financial incentive for Strahm to get back quickly. The Phillies hold a $4.5 million option on him for 2026 that will vest automatically at $7.5 million — his annual salary since 2023 — if he reaches 60 innings this season.

But Strahm insists he won’t take any chances.

“Selfishly, I want to throw 60 innings, so I guarantee myself and family will be back in Philly next year,” Strahm told MLB.com Monday in Clearwater. “But I understand the business. I also understand this team is destined to do great things, so I need to put that before myself.”

The injury might help explain Strahm’s struggles this spring. Grapefruit League results aren’t always indicative of performance, but in allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday against the Tigers, his velocity topped out at 92.5 mph. He averaged 93.4 mph last season.

Strahm didn’t report discomfort in his shoulder until after that outing, although he said later that it bothered him during his bullpen sessions earlier in camp.

“He had a really good day [Sunday] and a good day [Monday],” Thomson said. “We’ll have him do two more days of no-throw, and then we’ll reevaluate him.”

Strahm has been durable in two seasons with the Phillies after coping with injuries early in his career. He worked 87⅔ innings in 2023, including 10 spot starts, and 62⅔ innings in 66 appearances last season when he posted a 1.87 ERA and made the All-Star team.

Overall, Strahm has a 2.69 ERA with the Phillies.

The Phillies lost late-inning relievers Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez in free agency to the Blue Jays and Royals, respectively, replacing them with Jordan Romano. Joe Ross could also assume a high-leverage relief role, but the Phillies signed him as more of a multi-inning swingman.

It leaves Strahm, Romano, José Alvarado, and Orion Kerkering as the top late-inning options. As a lefty, Alvarado, in particular, would take on an even more heightened role if Strahm doesn’t progress as quickly as the Phillies intend. Fellow lefty Tanner Banks would also move up the bullpen depth chart.

But Strahm’s injury could also open a second seat in the bullpen.

Taijuan Walker appears to have an inside track on one vacancy. Not only has he pitched better after an embarrassing 2025 season, but he’s also owed $36 million over the next two seasons. Assuming he continues an encouraging spring, his best value to the Phillies might be as a long reliever and rotation insurance.

One reliever to watch on the 40-man roster: Devin Sweet.

Sweet hasn’t allowed a run in 3⅔ innings. The 28-year-old righty, acquired in November for cash from the Tigers, has an above-average changeup and seven games of major-league experience.

Right-hander Alan Rangel, also on the 40-man roster, looked impressive in two scoreless innings Monday, striking out Twins star Carlos Correa on a nasty slider and regulars Byron Buxton and Willi Castro on called-strike changeups. He has allowed one run in five innings this spring.

But the Phillies told Rangel after the game that he was optioned to triple A, where he will begin the season in the starting rotation.

“Our guys did a great job with him,” Thomson said. “He was a released player [by the Angels last year], and now, all of a sudden, he’s on our 40-man and he’s pitching to some really good hitters over there and getting not-very-good swings.”

Extra bases

Zack Wheeler threw 70 pitches in four innings of a simulated game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, while Jesús Luzardo threw 65 pitches in three-plus innings. … In addition to Rangel, the Phillies optioned right-hander Seth Johnson to triple A. Right-hander Nicholas Padilla was reassigned to minor-league camp.